Oral Roberts hosts St. Thomas after Sand’s 23-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-14, 8-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (14-14, 7-8 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Oral Roberts after Alyssa Sand scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 73-71 victory against the UMKC Roos.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-4 at home. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit with 11.9 assists per game led by Gentry Baldwin averaging 2.6.

The Tommies have gone 8-7 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks fifth in the Summit shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). St. Thomas averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Oral Roberts gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. St. Thomas won the last meeting 71-66 on Feb. 12. Sand scored 15 points to help lead the Tommies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalei Oglesby is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kayten Donley is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sand is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tommies. Mikayla Werner is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

