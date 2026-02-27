Omaha visits St. Thomas after Janowski’s 21-point game

Omaha Mavericks (15-15, 8-7 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (22-8, 11-4 Summit League) Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (15-15, 8-7 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (22-8, 11-4 Summit League)

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Omaha after Nick Janowski scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 84-62 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies have gone 13-1 at home. St. Thomas scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Mavericks are 8-7 against Summit League opponents. Omaha has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

St. Thomas scores 83.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 77.3 Omaha gives up. Omaha has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit League play. Omaha won the last meeting 98-94 on Feb. 13. Ja’Sean Glover scored 22 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Minessale is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tommies. Janowski is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tony Osburn is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 12.6 points. Paul Djobet is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.