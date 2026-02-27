Omaha hosts Denver after Juenemann’s 40-point game

Denver Pioneers (10-18, 4-11 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-25, 3-12 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha…

Denver Pioneers (10-18, 4-11 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-25, 3-12 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Denver after Regan Juenemann scored 40 points in Omaha’s 84-75 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Mavericks have gone 4-9 in home games. Omaha allows 77.0 points and has been outscored by 22.1 points per game.

The Pioneers are 4-11 against Summit opponents. Denver is ninth in the Summit with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Brooke Murrell averaging 5.9.

Omaha averages 54.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 67.6 Denver gives up. Denver averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Omaha allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Omaha won 65-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Sarai Estupinan led Omaha with 24 points, and Coryn Watts led Denver with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estupinan is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Juenemann is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Watts is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.8 points for the Pioneers. Jocelyn Medina is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 55.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

