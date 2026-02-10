Omaha faces Denver, looks to break road slide

Omaha Mavericks (3-23, 1-10 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-15, 3-8 Summit) Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hits…

Omaha Mavericks (3-23, 1-10 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-15, 3-8 Summit)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hits the road against Denver looking to break its 13-game road skid.

The Pioneers have gone 8-5 at home. Denver has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks are 1-10 against Summit opponents. Omaha is eighth in the Summit with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Avril Smith averaging 7.7.

Denver averages 60.3 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 78.3 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Mavericks match up Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryn Watts is shooting 40.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Regan Juenemann is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10.6 points. Alison Stephens is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 49.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 30.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.