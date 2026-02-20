Ole Miss takes on No. 12 Florida after Storr’s 21-point outing

Florida Gators (20-6, 11-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-15, 3-10 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (20-6, 11-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-15, 3-10 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 12 Florida after AJ Storr scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 80-77 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Rebels are 7-5 on their home court. Ole Miss has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators are 11-2 in SEC play. Florida is the SEC leader with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 7.7.

Ole Miss averages 74.2 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 71.1 Florida gives up. Florida averages 12.2 more points per game (86.1) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (73.9).

The Rebels and Gators meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Perry is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 5.1 points. Storr is averaging 18.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Alex Condon is averaging 13.7 points, eight rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Gators. Thomas Haugh is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Gators: 9-1, averaging 87.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

