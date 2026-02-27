Olbrys and the UMass Minutewomen visit conference foe Western Michigan

UMass Minutewomen (20-6, 12-3 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 5-10 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutewomen (20-6, 12-3 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 5-10 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Megan Olbrys and UMass visit Alli Carlson and Western Michigan in MAC play.

The Broncos are 5-7 in home games. Western Michigan is seventh in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Minutewomen are 12-3 in conference games. UMass averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Western Michigan is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.1% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UMass won the last meeting 73-40 on Dec. 31. Chinenye Odenigbo scored 14 points to help lead the Minutewomen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 10.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Kailey Starks is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Yahmani McKayle averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Allie Palmieri is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

