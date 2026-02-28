Okot leads No. 3 South Carolina against No. 16 Kentucky after 26-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (28-2, 14-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 8-7 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (28-2, 14-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 8-7 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina visits No. 16 Kentucky after Madina Okot scored 26 points in South Carolina’s 112-71 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Wildcats are 12-2 on their home court. Kentucky averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 14-2 against conference opponents. South Carolina ranks fourth in the SEC with 18.1 assists per game led by Raven Johnson averaging 5.4.

Kentucky scores 76.1 points, 19.6 more per game than the 56.5 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Gamecocks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonie Morgan is averaging 14.2 points and 8.3 assists for the Wildcats. Clara Strack is averaging 16.3 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Okot is averaging 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

