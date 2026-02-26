Okot, Edwards lead way as No. 3 South Carolina defeats Missouri for its fifth straight SEC title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Madina Okot had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Joyce Edwards added 23 points and No. 3…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Madina Okot had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Joyce Edwards added 23 points and No. 3 South Carolina clinched its fifth straight Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a 112-71 victory over Missouri on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (28-2, 14-1) have been the dominant program the past five years in a league with five teams currently in the top 10. South Carolina is 76-3 against the SEC in its run and will look to add a fourth straight league tournament crown when the event begins in Greenville, South Carolina next week.

There was little celebration in their last win over Mississippi on Sunday even though South Carolina had guaranteed itself no worse than a share of the title.

This time, there were plenty of smiles and dancing as the team was awarded its latest trophy at midcourt following the win.

Missouri owns one of those South Carolina losses in that stretch, but these Tigers had little chance of holding up against South Carolina’s deep and talented front line.

Okot, the Mississippi State transfer, had 12 points and seven rebounds as South Carolina led 33-13 after the first quarter. Edwards, averaging team-best 20.1 points, made seven of 12 shots for 17 points as the Gamecocks led 57-32 at the break.

And that was without the Gamecocks best outside shooter, starter Tessa Johnson, on bench with the team called an upper-body injury.

Ta’Niya Latson had 17 points and Raven Johnson 16 for the Gamecocks as both were honored on Senior Night.

South Carolina won its ninth in a row since its lone SEC loss this season at Oklahoma on Jan. 22.

Grace Slaughter had 21 points to lead Missouri, which lost its season-worst fifth straight.

Up next

Missouri: Closes the season at home against No. 7 Oklahoma on Sunday.

South Carolina: Finishes up at No. 16 Kentucky on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.