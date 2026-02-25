Okorie scores 34 points as Stanford holds on to beat Pittsburgh 75-67

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 34 points, his sixth 30-point game of the season, and Stanford rallied in…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 34 points, his sixth 30-point game of the season, and Stanford rallied in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh 75-67 on Wednesday.

The Cardinal (17-11, 6-9 ACC) shot 50% from the field and overcame a 34-32 halftime deficit behind a 28-point second half from Okorie. He added six rebounds, six assists and three steals while going 9 for 9 from the free-throw line. Benny Gealer added 12 points, and Aidan Cammann finished with 11 as Stanford went a perfect 10-for-10 shooting at the line.

Pitt (10-18, 3-12) was led by Cameron Corhen’s 22 points and eight rebounds, while Barry Dunning Jr. added 19 points on four 3-pointers.

Pitt built a 63-57 advantage with 7:08 remaining before Stanford answered with a decisive stretch. Okorie scored nine points during an 11-1 run that gave the Cardinal a 68-64 lead with 3:27 left, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Panthers cut the deficit to four on a Dunning 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining, but Stanford responded with a tip-in by Cammann and closed the game at the free-throw line, holding Pitt without a field goal over the final three minutes.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cardinal.

Pittsburgh: at California on Saturday.

Stanford: hosts SMU this Saturday.

