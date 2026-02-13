Okojie leads Mercer against Citadel after 25-point showing

Mercer Bears (16-10, 8-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-17, 6-7 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (16-10, 8-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-17, 6-7 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Citadel after Baraka Okojie scored 25 points in Mercer’s 69-64 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 at home. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 12.6 assists per game led by Eze Wali averaging 2.5.

The Bears are 8-5 in conference matchups. Mercer has a 7-7 record against opponents over .500.

Citadel averages 69.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.0 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Citadel allows.

The Bulldogs and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braxton Williams is averaging 13 points for the Bulldogs. Carter Kingsbury is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Armani Mighty is averaging 13.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bears. Zaire Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

