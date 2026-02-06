Oklahoma visits No. 15 Vanderbilt after Tanner’s 24-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (11-12, 1-9 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-3, 6-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-12, 1-9 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-3, 6-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Vanderbilt faces Oklahoma after Tyler scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 71-68 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Commodores have gone 11-1 in home games. Vanderbilt scores 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Sooners are 1-9 in conference matchups. Oklahoma is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Vanderbilt makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Oklahoma averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

The Commodores and Sooners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner is averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Sooners: 1-9, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.