Oklahoma visits LSU after Mackinnon’s 34-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-13, 3-12 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Oklahoma after Max Mackinnon scored 34 points in LSU’s 106-99 overtime win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers have gone 9-6 in home games. LSU ranks eighth in the SEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jalen Reece averaging 3.2.

The Sooners have gone 4-11 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 3.2.

LSU’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game LSU gives up.

The Tigers and Sooners meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackinnon is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Rashad King is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 77.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

