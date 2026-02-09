Oklahoma State visits Odum and Arizona State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Oklahoma State after Moe Odum scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 78-70 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-5 at home. Arizona State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cowboys are 4-6 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State averages 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Arizona State averages 78.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 80.6 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Arizona State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odum is averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sun Devils. Massamba Diop is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is averaging 17.8 points for the Cowboys. Kanye Clary is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

