Ohio visits Anumgba and Toledo

Ohio Bobcats (13-9, 7-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-9, 6-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Ohio after Patricia Anumgba scored 25 points in Toledo’s 76-67 victory against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Rockets have gone 9-2 in home games. Toledo ranks eighth in the MAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kendall Carruthers averaging 2.8.

The Bobcats are 7-4 in conference play. Ohio is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Toledo scores 66.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 70.4 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Toledo gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carruthers is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rockets. Anumgba is averaging 12.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

