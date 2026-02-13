Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers square off in Nashville, Tennessee

Virginia Cavaliers (21-3, 10-2 ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Cavaliers (21-3, 10-2 ACC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Virginia and Ohio State play at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Buckeyes have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio State scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-1 in non-conference play. Virginia ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Ohio State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Virginia averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacari White averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

