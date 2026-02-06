Odum, Arizona State Sun Devils to visit Dak, Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-10, 3-7 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Moe Odum and Arizona State take on Bangot Dak and Colorado on Saturday.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-4 in home games. Colorado averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 3-7 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Colorado allows.

The Buffaloes and Sun Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Odum is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Andrija Grbovic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.