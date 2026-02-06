O’Donnell and the Quinnipiac Bobcats visit conference foe Niagara

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-4, 14-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-22, 0-13 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-4, 14-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-22, 0-13 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elia O’Donnell and Quinnipiac visit Talia Dial and Niagara in MAAC play Saturday.

The Purple Eagles are 0-9 in home games. Niagara gives up 80.7 points and has been outscored by 28.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 14-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is the MAAC leader with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Foley averaging 4.4.

Niagara is shooting 32.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 36.6% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 68.7 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 80.7 Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dial is averaging 12.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Chasity Wilson is averaging 6.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bobcats. O’Donnell is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

