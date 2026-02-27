O’Donnell and the Quinnipiac Bobcats host conference foe Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-23, 3-16 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (23-5, 18-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-23, 3-16 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (23-5, 18-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elia O’Donnell and Quinnipiac host Shariah Gailes and Canisius in MAAC action Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 9-4 in home games. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Foley averaging 4.2.

The Golden Griffins are 3-16 in conference play. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Gailes averaging 8.4.

Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Quinnipiac won 73-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Foley led Quinnipiac with 16 points, and Yasmine Djibril led Canisius with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. O’Donnell is averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games.

Gailes is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.4 points for the Golden Griffins. Djibril is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

