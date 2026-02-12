Oday’s 26 lead Northern Kentucky over IU Indianapolis 84-81

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Oday’s 26 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IU Indianapolis 84-81 on Thursday. Dan Gherezgher Jr. added…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Oday’s 26 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IU Indianapolis 84-81 on Thursday.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. added 24 points while going 8 of 17 from the floor, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, for the Norse (16-11, 8-8 Horizon League). Tae Dozier had 19 points and shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Kyler D’Augustino led the way for the Jaguars (7-20, 3-13) with 22 points. IU Indianapolis also got 16 points, five assists and two steals from Jaxon Edwards. Finley Woodward finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

