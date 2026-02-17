Oakland visits Reid and Purdue Fort Wayne

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-18, 5-11 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-10, 10-6 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-18, 5-11 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-10, 10-6 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Oakland after Jordan Reid scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 84-68 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons have gone 11-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-11 against Horizon opponents. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Layla Gold averaging 4.2.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The Mastodons and Golden Grizzlies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Makenzie Luehring is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Filippa Goula is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.