Oakland takes on Wright State, looks to stop 4-game slide

Wright State Raiders (8-18, 4-11 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-17, 5-10 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will try to end its four-game skid when the Golden Grizzlies play Wright State.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-5 in home games. Oakland averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raiders are 4-11 in conference play. Wright State is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

Oakland averages 63.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 70.9 Wright State gives up. Wright State’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The Golden Grizzlies and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makenzie Luehring averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Filippa Goula is shooting 45.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Breezie Williams is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.5 points for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

