Nzeh scores 19 as Arkansas-Little Rock knocks off Southern Indiana 89-70

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kachi Nzeh and Joseph Thomas scored 19 points apiece to help Arkansas-Little Rock defeat Southern…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Kachi Nzeh and Joseph Thomas scored 19 points apiece to help Arkansas-Little Rock defeat Southern Indiana 89-70 on Saturday.

Nzeh had six rebounds and Thomas went 7 of 15 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range). Tuongthach Gatkek shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points for the Trojans (12-19, 9-11 Ohio Valley Conference).

Amaree Brown led the Screaming Eagles (7-23, 4-16) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tolu Samuels added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Southern Indiana. Ola Ajiboye also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.