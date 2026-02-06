Nwoko leads LSU against Georgia after 21-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-8, 2-7 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-8, 2-7 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Georgia after Michael Nwoko scored 21 points in LSU’s 92-87 overtime win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 in home games. LSU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 against SEC opponents. Georgia ranks fourth in the SEC with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Somto Cyril averaging 5.8.

LSU’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgia allows. Georgia averages 17.9 more points per game (92.3) than LSU allows (74.4).

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Max Mackinnon is averaging 16.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Marcus Millender is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

