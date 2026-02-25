Northwestern State visits UT Rio Grande Valley following O’Keefe’s 23-point showing

Northwestern State Lady Demons (14-13, 11-8 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (17-11, 14-5 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (14-13, 11-8 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (17-11, 14-5 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Northwestern State after Charlotte O’Keefe scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-54 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Vaqueros are 7-5 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Demons are 11-8 against conference opponents. Northwestern State is eighth in the Southland scoring 62.7 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 66.5 points, 5.2 more per game than the 61.3 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley won the last matchup 61-55 on Jan. 9. Jalayah Ingram scored 23 points points to help lead the Vaqueros to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lorenz averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ingram is averaging 16.4 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Nya Valentine is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Lady Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

