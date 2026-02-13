Northwestern State hosts SE Louisiana following Collins’ 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-19, 3-13 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-12, 8-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-19, 3-13 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-12, 8-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits Northwestern State after Aliyah Collins scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 66-57 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Lady Demons have gone 5-3 in home games. Northwestern State ranks fifth in the Southland with 12.6 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 4.4.

The Lions have gone 3-13 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 2-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.8 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The Lady Demons and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Demons, while averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. Valentine is averaging 15 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Mia Ramos is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

