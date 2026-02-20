Northwestern State hosts Houston Christian after Thomas’ 27-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (10-17, 6-12 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 6-12 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (10-17, 6-12 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 6-12 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts Houston Christian after Micah Thomas scored 27 points in Northwestern State’s 75-64 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Demons are 6-6 in home games. Northwestern State averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies are 6-12 against conference opponents. Houston Christian allows 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Houston Christian won the last matchup 82-80 on Jan. 20. Demari Williams scored 16 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.4 points for the Demons. Willie Williams is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kylin Green is averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

