Northwestern hosts No. 7 Michigan following Olson’s 20-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-15, 2-10 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan visits Northwestern after Olivia Olson scored 20 points in Michigan’s 69-66 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Wildcats are 6-6 on their home court. Northwestern has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines are 11-2 in conference play. Michigan is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northwestern makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Michigan averages 13.1 more points per game (86.9) than Northwestern gives up to opponents (73.8).

The Wildcats and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayla Thomas is averaging 9.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Grace Sullivan is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Syla Swords is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 14 points and 1.7 steals. Olson is averaging 20 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

