Northern Kentucky visits Skorupski and Green Bay

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-14, 9-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (20-6, 15-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-14, 9-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (20-6, 15-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Northern Kentucky after Maddy Skorupski scored 25 points in Green Bay’s 83-82 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Phoenix are 11-0 in home games. Green Bay leads the Horizon with 17.3 assists per game led by Kamy Peppler averaging 4.5.

The Norse are 9-6 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky gives up 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Green Bay is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Norse face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Guyer is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Skorupski is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Taysha Rushton is averaging 8.7 points for the Norse. Karina Bystry is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.