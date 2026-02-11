Northern Kentucky visits Mitchell and IU Indianapolis

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11, 7-8 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-19, 3-12 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11, 7-8 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-19, 3-12 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Northern Kentucky after Maguire Mitchell scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 92-88 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars are 5-6 on their home court. IU Indianapolis has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Norse have gone 7-8 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon League with 15.3 assists per game led by Ethan Elliott averaging 4.3.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.3 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Norse match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Woodward is averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Jaguars. Kyler D’Augustino is averaging 17.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Donovan Oday is shooting 50.0% and averaging 22.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

