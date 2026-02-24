Northern Kentucky visits Emery and Cleveland State

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-12, 9-9 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-19, 6-12 Horizon League) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-12, 9-9 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (10-19, 6-12 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Northern Kentucky after Chevalier Emery scored 21 points in Cleveland State’s 92-86 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 6-7 on their home court. Cleveland State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse have gone 9-9 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by LJ Wells averaging 4.5.

Cleveland State averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 82.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 85.8 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Kentucky won 95-80 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Wells led Northern Kentucky with 21 points, and Jaidon Lipscomb led Cleveland State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayan Nessah is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Lipscomb is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Oday is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

