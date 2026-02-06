Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Oday’s 28-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (9-16, 5-9 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-11, 6-8 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-16, 5-9 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-11, 6-8 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Milwaukee after Donovan Oday scored 28 points in Northern Kentucky’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse have gone 10-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-9 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Aaron Franklin averaging 6.2.

Northern Kentucky scores 83.5 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 80.0 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 76.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 77.2 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Norse and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oday is averaging 18.8 points and two steals for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Dorceus is averaging six points and 4.1 assists for the Panthers. Amar Augillard is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 82.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.