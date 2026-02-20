Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois after Mayo’s 22-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (13-15, 7-10 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (18-10, 10-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Southern Illinois Salukis (13-15, 7-10 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (18-10, 10-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits Northern Iowa after Damien Mayo Jr. scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 66-61 victory against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 12-3 at home. Northern Iowa has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Salukis are 7-10 in MVC play. Southern Illinois scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Southern Illinois scores 12.7 more points per game (73.8) than Northern Iowa allows (61.1).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MVC play. Southern Illinois won the last meeting 65-50 on Jan. 29. Rolyns Aligbe scored 21 points to help lead the Salukis to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Will Hornseth is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 65.3% over the last 10 games.

Quel’Ron House is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Salukis. Aligbe is averaging 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

