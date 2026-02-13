Northern Illinois visits Adley and Central Michigan

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-15, 3-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-17, 3-8 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (8-15, 3-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-17, 3-8 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Northern Illinois after Tamario Adley scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 85-80 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Chippewas are 6-4 on their home court. Central Michigan is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 3-8 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Central Michigan averages 73.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 76.0 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois’ 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Central Michigan has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The Chippewas and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Makhai Valentine is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.