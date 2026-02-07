Live Radio
Northern Illinois takes down Georgia State 75-74

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 4:44 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Makhai Valentine’s 23 points helped Northern Illinois defeat Georgia State 75-74 on Saturday.

Valentine had six rebounds for the Huskies (8-14, 3-7 Mid-American Conference). Dylan Ducommun scored 13 points and added eight assists. Taj Walters recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers (9-16, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference) were led in scoring by Jelani Hamilton and Micah Tucker, who each finished with 16 points, respectively. Malachi Brown had 11 points.

Gianni Cobb scored eight points in the first half, and Northern Illinois went into the break trailing 37-35. Valentine scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to lead Northern Illinois to a one-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

