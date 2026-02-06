Northern Illinois Huskies face the Texas State Bobcats on 4-game skid

Texas State Bobcats (10-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-18, 2-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (10-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-18, 2-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to break its four-game losing streak when the Huskies take on Texas State.

The Huskies are 2-6 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 2-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 3-6 on the road. Texas State is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

Northern Illinois averages 55.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 63.1 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilie Sorensen averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Nadechka Laccen is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Saniya Burks averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Kyra Anderson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

