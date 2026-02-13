Northern Colorado visits Portland State following Ellington’s 20-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (18-8, 9-4 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-18, 2-10 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (18-8, 9-4 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-18, 2-10 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Northern Colorado after Ciera Ellington scored 20 points in Portland State’s 88-80 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vikings have gone 5-7 in home games. Portland State is eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Ajae Yoakum paces the Vikings with 6.3 boards.

The Bears are 9-4 against conference opponents. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 4.8.

Portland State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyleigh Brown is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabi Fields is averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

