Northern Colorado takes on Northern Arizona following Denker’s 23-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (17-10, 7-7 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Northern Arizona after Quinn Denker scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-65 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears are 9-3 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 2.2.

The Lumberjacks are 4-10 in conference play. Northern Arizona is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

Northern Colorado scores 83.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 76.0 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona won the last meeting 81-77 on Jan. 25. Chris Komin scored 24 points to help lead the Lumberjacks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Denker is averaging 18.6 points and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan Abelman is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Karl Markus Poom is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 23.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

