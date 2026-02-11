Northern Arizona visits Portland State after White’s 31-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-17, 4-8 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-17, 2-9 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-17, 4-8 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-17, 2-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Portland State after Naomi White scored 31 points in Northern Arizona’s 73-65 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vikings are 5-6 on their home court. Portland State has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lumberjacks are 4-8 in conference play. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Madison Watts averaging 5.2.

Portland State scores 64.0 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 75.5 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 70.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 74.2 Portland State gives up to opponents.

The Vikings and Lumberjacks square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyleigh Brown is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

White is shooting 41.8% and averaging 22.4 points for the Lumberjacks. Emma Dasovich is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

