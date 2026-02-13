Northern Arizona takes on Sacramento State after White’s 25-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-17, 5-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-14, 5-7 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-17, 5-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-14, 5-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Sacramento State after Naomi White scored 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 88-80 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 7-4 in home games. Sacramento State is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 5-8 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

Sacramento State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanna Salave’a is averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Audrey Taylor is averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks. White is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

