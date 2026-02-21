Northeastern visits Elon, looks to break road skid

Northeastern Huskies (7-17, 3-11 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-13, 7-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (7-17, 3-11 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (12-13, 7-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Huskies play Elon.

The Phoenix are 8-4 on their home court. Elon is second in the CAA with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tamia Watkins averaging 2.3.

The Huskies are 3-11 against CAA opponents. Northeastern gives up 67.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Elon’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaNae’ Corbett is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camryn Collins is averaging 11.7 points for the Huskies. Justice Tramble is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

