Northeastern hosts Mcelrath and Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (9-18, 3-12 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (7-19, 3-13 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces Northeastern after Kiarra Mcelrath scored 20 points in Hampton’s 67-58 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Huskies have gone 3-8 in home games. Northeastern is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Pirates are 3-12 in conference matchups. Hampton has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northeastern scores 61.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 63.0 Hampton allows. Hampton averages 59.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 67.8 Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Lady Pirates match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is averaging 11.8 points for the Huskies. Justice Tramble is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Le’Asia Foreman is averaging 6.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lady Pirates. Mcelrath is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 1-9, averaging 52.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.