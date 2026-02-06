North Florida hosts West Georgia on home losing streak

West Georgia Wolves (14-8, 7-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-14, 3-8 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (14-8, 7-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-14, 3-8 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida is looking to end its five-game home losing streak with a win against West Georgia.

The Ospreys have gone 4-5 at home. North Florida is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolves are 7-4 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

North Florida averages 62.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 64.7 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

The Ospreys and Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamisyn Stinson is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 10.2 points. Alonya Waldon is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Grace O’Gara is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolves. Jasmine Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wolves: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

