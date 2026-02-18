North Florida hosts Austin Peay following Parker’s 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (19-6, 13-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-21, 4-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (19-6, 13-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-21, 4-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays North Florida after Collin Parker scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 90-70 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys have gone 4-6 in home games. North Florida gives up 89.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Governors have gone 13-1 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 5-5 record against opponents over .500.

North Florida averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 82.0 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 89.6 North Florida gives up to opponents.

The Ospreys and Governors meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Lee is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Ospreys. Kamrin Oriol is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tate McCubbin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Parker is shooting 53.5% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

