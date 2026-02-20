North Dakota State visits Robles and South Dakota

North Dakota State Bison (24-2, 13-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (21-6, 11-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (24-2, 13-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (21-6, 11-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts North Dakota State after Angelina Robles scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 69-66 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes are 12-2 on their home court. South Dakota averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Bison are 13-0 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State is 18-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Dakota averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.2 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 14.9 percentage points greater than the 34.0% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. North Dakota State won the last meeting 79-56 on Jan. 24. Avery Koenen scored 22 points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Turrubiates is averaging 9.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Coyotes. Robles is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Koenen is shooting 64.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 9-1, averaging 66.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.