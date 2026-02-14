North Dakota State takes road win streak into matchup with North Dakota

North Dakota State Bison (22-2, 11-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-19, 3-9 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday,…

North Dakota State Bison (22-2, 11-0 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-19, 3-9 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State will try to keep its 11-game road win streak intact when the Bison face North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit with 5.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Demers averaging 1.5.

The Bison are 11-0 in Summit play. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 14.1 assists per game led by Jocelyn Schiller averaging 3.3.

North Dakota scores 58.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 59.1 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

The Fighting Hawks and Bison face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Piekny is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, while averaging 4.7 points. Mackenzie Hughes is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Koenen is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 16.5 rebounds for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

