North Carolina Central visits Norfolk State following Hinton’s 36-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-14, 1-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-12, 5-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (5-14, 1-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-12, 5-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Norfolk State after Aysia Hinton scored 36 points in North Carolina Central’s 103-51 victory over the William Peace Pacers.

The Spartans have gone 6-2 in home games. Norfolk State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-4 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central has shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Brya Clark is averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Spartans. Jasha Clinton is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Callahan is averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Hinton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.