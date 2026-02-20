Norfolk State hosts Johnson and South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-18, 5-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-14, 6-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-18, 5-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-14, 6-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Norfolk State after Jayden Johnson scored 20 points in South Carolina State’s 85-72 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Spartans are 8-3 on their home court. Norfolk State is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in conference matchups. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Johnson averaging 3.5.

Norfolk State averages 75.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 79.6 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Norfolk State has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. Norfolk State won the last matchup 89-82 on Jan. 17. Anthony McComb III scored 19 points points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jamison is averaging 14.7 points for the Spartans. McComb is averaging 17.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 8.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

