Noard scores 30 as Cornell downs Brown 86-80

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard’s 30 points led Cornell past Brown 86-80 on Saturday.

Noard shot 9 for 16 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Big Red (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League). Jacob Beccles scored 17 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Jake Fiegen shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (9-17, 3-10) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Brown also got 16 points and two steals from Adrian Uchidiuno. Luke Paragon also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

