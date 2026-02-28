Noard, Cornell Big Red to host Jenkins and the Brown Bears

Brown Bears (9-16, 3-9 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Brown Bears (9-16, 3-9 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (13-12, 6-6 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Cornell and Brown square off on Saturday.

The Big Red are 6-4 on their home court. Cornell leads college basketball with 21.1 assists per game led by Jacob Beccles averaging 3.0.

The Bears are 3-9 in Ivy League play. Brown ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 2.3.

Cornell averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cornell gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Cornell won the last matchup 89-67 on Jan. 19. Jake Fiegen scored 31 points points to help lead the Big Red to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beccles is averaging 6.6 points for the Big Red. Fiegen is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bears. Jeremiah Jenkins is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

