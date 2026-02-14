No. 9 Louisville hosts Florida State after Williams’ 23-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (9-16, 4-9 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (23-4, 13-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (9-16, 4-9 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (23-4, 13-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces No. 9 Louisville after Sole Williams scored 23 points in Florida State’s 85-76 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 13-3 at home. Louisville leads the ACC with 81.9 points and is shooting 46.3%.

The Seminoles are 4-9 in ACC play. Florida State has a 6-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisville scores 81.9 points, 5.0 more per game than the 76.9 Florida State allows. Florida State has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Seminoles match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Imari Berry is shooting 46.6% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Williams is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.